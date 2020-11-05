William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NLS opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $754.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

