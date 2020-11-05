Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Nesco’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nesco stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Nesco has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nesco by 36.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

