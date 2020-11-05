Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PZZA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CL King raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

