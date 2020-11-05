Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CL King boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

