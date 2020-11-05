Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $134,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $244,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

