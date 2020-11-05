Brokers Set Expectations for Sprott Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $737.30 million and a P/E ratio of 65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

