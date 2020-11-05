Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.10.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) stock opened at C$26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

