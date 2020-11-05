Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.50 million.

AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

AND stock opened at C$46.32 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.90.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

