Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$43.04 million during the quarter.

TSE:SII opened at C$38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.92. The stock has a market cap of $931.57 million and a P/E ratio of 58.76. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$57.53.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

