Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Issued By B. Riley

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for United States Cellular in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Cellular’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

USM opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.77. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United States Cellular by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.