TransAct Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAct Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

