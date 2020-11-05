Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Insider Adam Habib Sells 24,000 Shares

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £480 ($627.12).

On Monday, October 26th, Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock opened at GBX 1.89 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74. Amur Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

