Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spark Power Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE SPG opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.61 million.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

