Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for VEREIT in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VEREIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of VER opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in VEREIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

