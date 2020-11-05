TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,308,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,956 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 438,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

