Wedbush Comments on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,031.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,302. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

