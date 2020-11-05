ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ClearPoint Neuro reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ClearPoint Neuro.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLPT shares. B. Riley started coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CLPT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.