Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to Post $4.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings of $4.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $39.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $710.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 15.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $580.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.26 and a 200 day moving average of $526.20. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

