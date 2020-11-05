$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.