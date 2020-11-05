Comparing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) & Capital Product Partners (OTCMKTS:CPLP)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Capital Product Partners 19.44% 5.97% 3.17%

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.02 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $108.37 million 1.23 -$122.46 million $0.83 8.67

Hermitage Offshore Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Product Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.