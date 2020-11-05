Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Strat Petroleum (NYSE:SPRL)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Strat Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SPRL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strat Petroleum has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Strat Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83% Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Strat Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56 Strat Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Strat Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Strat Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.03 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,736.50 Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Strat Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Strat Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Strat Petroleum Company Profile

Strat Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on investment in oil and gas properties and other related projects in the Russian Federation. The company also involves in sludge remediation and enhanced oil recovery. Strat Petroleum was founded on January 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Vaughan, CA.

