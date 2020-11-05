Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Critical Analysis

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biomerica and Akers Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.03%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Akers Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 10.28 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -25.43 Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 9.72 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77% Akers Biosciences -489.84% -107.05% -85.61%

Risk & Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats Akers Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

