Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CONN opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Conn’s by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

