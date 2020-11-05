CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after buying an additional 426,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

