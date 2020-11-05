Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $346.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

