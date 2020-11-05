Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.56 ($80.66).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €62.52 ($73.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.