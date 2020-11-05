Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Camden National stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $471.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.01. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

