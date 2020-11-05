BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

