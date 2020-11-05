BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $71.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
