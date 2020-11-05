Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

BLNK opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

