Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.12. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.