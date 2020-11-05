Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

AVNT opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

