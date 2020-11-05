Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

