The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.