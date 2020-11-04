Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,850 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 214.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

