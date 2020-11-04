Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.24.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

