Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 59,515 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $934,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,571,000. AXA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

