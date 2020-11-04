Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $19,669,492 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $449.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

