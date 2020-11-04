Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. AXA increased its position in shares of Corning by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

GLW opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.73, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.