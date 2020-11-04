Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Arista Networks by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total transaction of $1,799,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

