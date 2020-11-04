Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.