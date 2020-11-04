Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

