SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,782,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 218,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $313.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,299 shares of company stock worth $17,871,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

