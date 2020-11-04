PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after acquiring an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

