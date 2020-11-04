DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

