Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

