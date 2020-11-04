Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184,994 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

