Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.63. Nielsen shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,087,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after buying an additional 262,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,500,000 after buying an additional 2,890,271 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 902,319 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

