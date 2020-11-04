DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.55 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 988,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 965,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 847,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

