Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,422 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

