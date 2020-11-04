Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,470 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $222.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.